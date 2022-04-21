SSS AH4 Senior Psychologist

The Department of Education and Training has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Psychologist to join the Student Support Services team in the Ovens Murray Area, based in any of our 3 base offices (Benalla/Wangaratta/Wodonga). What can the Department of Education and Training offer? * Flexible work options promoting work/life balance * Generous professional learning budget * Funding and support to achieve Board Approved Supervisor status * Mentoring and peer supervision supported by an embedded supervision framework * Work with a diverse range of children and young people * Support and grow a positive team culture * Access to fleet vehicles What is the role? The role provides educative/clinical leadership to a multidisciplinary team, providing clinical and practical evidence-based supports and contributing to a positive team culture. This is an opportunity to utilise your extensive experience in sourcing and implementing evidence-based practice to support and develop colleagues and broader members of school communities. Additionally, the role will also involve some provision of service across 4 priorities areas of critical incidents, acute issues/complex cases, prevention/capability building and short to medium term intervention.
Department: Department of Education and Training
Work Type: Ongoing - full time
Job Function: Health and Allied Health
Classification: AH4
Work Location: North East Region ALL
Reference: VG/DET/SRSG/20002421C
Closing Date: 06-May-2022
Salary Range: $102,637 - $124,183
Job Duration: N/A
Attachments: AH4 Psychologist PosDoc.docx (Word, 441KB)
0428 138 910

This is a full time (negotiable), ongoing position based in either Benalla, Wangaratta or Wodonga.

Applications can only be considered if the Key Selection Criteria outlined in the attached Position Description are addressed.

The purpose of Student Support Services (SSS) is to assist children and young people facing a range of barriers to learning to achieve their educational and developmental potential through the provision of a range of strategies and specialised support at individual, group, school and Area levels.

SSS comprise a broad range of Allied Health professionals including psychologists, speech pathologists, social workers and visiting teachers. SSS staff work as part of a multi-disciplinary health and wellbeing team within Areas, focusing on providing group based and individual support, workforce capacity building, and the provision of specialised services.

SSS do vital work in supporting students' health and wellbeing - particularly our most vulnerable students - and are critical to building an excellent education system that reduces the impact of disadvantage.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position descriptions.

Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 6 May 2022

