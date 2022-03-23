Senior Wellbeing Engagement Officer

Working as part of a multidisciplinary area team the primary responsibility of this role is to contribute to the implementation and support of government policy and programs in relation to student wellbeing, engagement and attendance.

This role includes but is not limited to:

Contributes to the design and support of wrap around models for children and young people at risk of disengaging from education

Provides assistance to Student Support Services Network Coordinators in the development of network strategies and assists Senior Education Improvement Leaders in leveraging local partnerships to address the needs of all children, particularly vulnerable and disengaged children and young people

Leads and facilitates efforts to support vulnerable children and young people

Helps broker solutions for highly complex individual cases beyond the capacity of local providers and networks, and to deliver capability building activities

Facilitates collaborative partnerships across the region, and

Promotes and maintains strong relationships with key stakeholders including Student Support Services Network Coordinators, Early Childhood Intervention Service providers, Department of Health and Human Services and community support agencies.

For additional information, and a confidential conversation, please contact Catherine Murphy, Manager, Health Wellbeing Specialist Services Branch, on 0417 077 109.

Applications close 6 April 2022