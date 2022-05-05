SSS AH3 Psychologist

This is a full time (negotiable), fixed term to 17/02/2023 position based in Wodonga.

The successful applicant will be a valuable member of a multidisciplinary team responsible for providing a flexible service across 4 priorities areas of critical incidents, acute issues/complex cases, prevention/capability building and short to medium term intervention. This work will involve a range of psychometric assessments, informal assessments and interventions as well as providing significant collaborative networking opportunities with local service providers.

Applications can only be considered if the Key Selection Criteria outlined in the attached Position Description are addressed.

The purpose of Student Support Services (SSS) is to assist children and young people facing a range of barriers to learning to achieve their educational and developmental potential through the provision of a range of strategies and specialised support at individual, group, school and Area levels.

SSS comprise a broad range of Allied Health professionals including psychologists, speech pathologists, social workers and visiting teachers. SSS staff work as part of a multi-disciplinary health and wellbeing team within Areas, focusing on providing group based and individual support, workforce capacity building, and the provision of specialised services.

SSS do vital work in supporting students' health and wellbeing - particularly our most vulnerable students - and are critical to building an excellent education system that reduces the impact of disadvantage.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position descriptions.

Applications close 19 May 2022