Speech Pathologist

The Department of Education and Training is looking for skilled and driven Speech Pathologiststo contribute to the important work of our Student Support Services (SSS) teams in supporting schools to address the barriers that impact on student(s) access, preparation, and progress to achieving their educational goals and development potential.

If you are passionate about helping children and young people reach their full potential, and like working in a collaborative multidisciplinary team - then a role in the Student Support Services is the job for you.

Why Student Support Services?

SSS comprise a broad range of Allied Health professions including psychologists, speech pathologists, social workers.

Working in SSS is deeply meaningful, highly rewarding, challenging, and dynamic and gives you the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the life of children and young people, their families, schools, and communities. You'll work with a diverse group of people who share a common goal, and you will be well supported to use your professional skills and knowledge to provide specialised support at the individual, group, school, and area level.

As part of an Area based multi-disciplinary health, wellbeing, and inclusion team, you will work to help build the capability of schools to support student achievement, engagement, and wellbeing.

What can we offer you?

The work we do matters greatly, and there are few comparable opportunities to shape the life of children and young people for the better.

You will have access to a broad range of benefits including:

flexible working arrangements;

professional development and learning opportunities;

a competitive salary with salary progression;

a range of salary packaging options; and

generous leave entitlements, including purchasing additional leave.

We know that the success of our State depends on the success of our people. If you are driven by a desire to contribute to the big picture, and the future success of our children and our State, then a career working in our SSS allied health workforce is for you.

Required: A graduate or post-graduate degree in Speech Pathology and eligibility for membership with Speech Pathology Australia (SPA) and possess a current Australian Drivers' Licence and Working with Children Check.

Further information:

For more information regarding the Department's Allied Health Workforce and working in Regions visit the links below:

DET Allied Health Careers

Regional Careers (education.vic.gov.au)

Additional information about the Department's regional model is available via this link- Regions (education.vic.gov.au).

Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au



Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.