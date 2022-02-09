Are you excited to work with young Koorie students to achieve their best? The Koorie Academy of Excellence delivers programs based on connection to culture, leadership, academic strength and school engagement, for Koorie students in years 7 to 12. We are seeking an enthusiastic person to work with the Koorie Academy of Excellence for a 12 month period.

The primary responsibilities of the Koorie Academy of Excellence Liaison Officer is to:

Support the development and delivery of a structured Koorie Academy of Excellence (KAE) program based on connection to culture, leadership, academic strength and school engagement, for Koorie students in years 7 to 12.

Advocate for and assist KAE students to identify their career passions and achieve their aspirations by supporting students to complete Year 12 and transition successfully into a further study pathway of their choice.

Develop KAE students' leadership opportunities and capabilities through cultural and leadership activities designed to support students to become leaders and role models in their schools, communities and beyond.

Work with the students' schools and the Department's Koorie Education Workforce to ensure individual education plans and career action plans for KAE students are in place and progress is documented.

Develop and maintain partnerships within the cross-disciplinary Area team, with KAE students, their families, the Koorie community, government departments, community service providers and tertiary institutions to support the development and delivery of programs and activities within the KAE program.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position description.

Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 23 February 2022