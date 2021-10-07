Project Officer- Digital Content

About the role:

The Digital Content Officer role will support the Client Information and Engagement unit in its development and continuous improvement of digital engagement channels for students and clients of the vocational education and training sector.

The purpose of this role is to produce and maintain digital content for the VSA and student engagement activities. This role has a focus on written content for internal and external audiences.

The scope of this position covers:

Writing engaging web copy for CIE products and services (e.g., course descriptions, email templates)

Producing content for the VSA websites and student engagement activities (e.g., translate policy to digital content)

Producing internal and external information resources for CIE products and services (e.g., TAFE and Training Line staff)

Supporting the implementation of website governance

Using analytics and customer feedback/research to deliver effective and useful digital content

Managing feedback from subject matter experts to make sure content is accurate and meets customer needs

Delivering content assets that meet accessibility standards (W3C and Whole of Victorian Government) and are consistent with relevant content guidelines and style guides (VSA and Whole of Victorian Government)

Maintaining software and services subscriptions

Engagement Branch

The key role of this Branch is to drive state-wide and local problem-solving, facilitating action with stakeholders to unblock and unlock the right skills supply in the right places.

The Industry Engagement Branch has three teams: the Industry Engagement Unit, the Client Information and Engagement Unit and the Local Engagement Unit.

About the Victorian Skills Authority

The Victorian Skills Authority (VSA) is an Administrative Office of the Education and Training portfolio reporting to the Minister for Training and Skills/Minister for Higher Education.

Established in mid-2021, its function is to generate data insights, develop place-based solutions for local problems, promote quality improvement, and identify skills development to achieve job outcomes that strengthen the Victorian economy.

Is this you?

We are looking for someone who values the role of the vocational education and training sector as a key enabler of the Victorian economy. In this instance, we are looking for a clear and effective communicator with experience in engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders. A successful applicant will have demonstrated experience in writing engaging content for both internal and external audiences. We are looking for someone who has a good understanding of digital platforms and tools that can help drive increased engagement from students and clients of the Victorian vocational education and training sector.

Being a good team player is an essential part of this role, as you will be collaborating closely with colleagues to ensure that quality systems and tools deliver effective stakeholder engagement. Experience working with online CMS tools and Salesforce would be advantageous, but not essential.

We want someone who is keen to work with a large network of stakeholders, internal and external to government, to strengthen the link between skill needs and the training our system delivers. In this job, you will utilise and further develop your conceptual and analytical skills, your ability to work with a diverse range of stakeholders internal and external to government, and you will get good opportunities for professional development.

You will be joining a hard-working, experienced and skilled group of people who are committed to making the Victorian vocational and training system the best it can be, and aligned to the needs of industry, students, communities and people exploring training options in Victoria. We take our work seriously and we are good at creating a supportive, collaborative and positive working environment.

For more details regarding this position please see the attached position description. For further information, please contact Matt Hine 03 7022 5864.

Please include in your application, a professional cover letter outlining your skills, knowledge and experience relating to this opportunity, a current resume; and a separate document addressing each of the key selection criteria, with each response limited to one paragraph per criteria.

The Victorian Skills Authority is committed to diversity. The VSA places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the VSA's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 22 October 2021