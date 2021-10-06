Data Analyst - Part Time/Fixed Term until July 2023

The Victorian Skills Authority (VSA) is an Administrative Office of the Education and Training portfolio reporting to the Minister for Training and Skills/Minister for Higher Education.

Established in mid-2021, its function is to generate data insights, develop place-based solutions for local problems, promote quality improvement, and identify skills development to achieve job outcomes that strengthen the Victorian economy.

About the Role:

This role sits within the Industry Skills Analysis Unit in the Analysis and Insights Branch of the VSA.

The role of the Data Analyst is to:

analyse and draw insights from data that support the VSA's understanding of the skills needs of the Victorian economy

contribute to the maintenance and improvement of key VSA models, dashboards and reports

extract, format and quality assure labour market data in response to specific requests to support strategic and operational decision-making and policy-setting across VSA

contribute to the enhancement of data analytics capability and integrity delivered across VSA

This is a part-time job share arrangement of 0.4 FTE through to 29 July 2023.

Is this you?

We are looking for someone who values the role of the vocational education and training sector as a key enabler of the Victorian economy and, understands how the enhancement of data analytics capability can support strategic and operational decision-making and policy-setting across VSA.

We want someone who is comfortable working with large datasets, presenting data in a user-friendly form and drawing out insights and implications. In this job, you will have the opportunity to develop your conceptual and analytical skills as you work through complex problems, and draw on your technical knowledge to develop new approaches to understanding skills needs.

You will be joining a hard-working, experienced and skilled group of people who are committed to making the Victorian vocational and training system the best it can be, and aligned to the needs of employers, communities and individuals. We take our work seriously and we are good at creating a supportive, collaborative and positive working environment.

For more details regarding this position please see the attached position description. For further information, please contact Michelle Choy on 03 9084 8507.

Please include in your application:

a professional cover letter outlining your skills, knowledge and experience relating to this opportunity;

a current resume; and

a separate document addressing each of the key selection criteria, with each response limited to one paragraph per criteria.

The Victorian Skills Authority is committed to diversity. The VSA places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the VSA's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

For more details regarding this position please see the attached position description.

Applications close 21 October 2021