Senior Economic Analyst x 4

ECONOMIC ANALYST x 4

The key responsibilities of this position are to undertake complex analysis of a range of datasets using tools such as R and/or Python. Provide analysis and insights to support Victorian government workforce development priorities, skills needs and skill shortage analysis. Develop data insights products to support the Victorian Skills Plan, including spatial mapping and dashboard tools and products. Draft specific chapters of the Victorian Skills Plan.

Is this you?

Do you have a strong background in economic and labour market analysis, and in turning data and evidence into actionable insights?

If so, the newly established Victorian Skills Authority (VSA), an Administrative Office of the Education and Training portfolio, is currently seeking four Senior Economic Analysts as part of a new team responsible for developing and delivering the annual Victorian Skills Plan.

The Victorian Skills Plan will set out training needs both for local communities and industries, for the year ahead and beyond and include a focus on the state's areas of economic growth. It will help decision-makers understand broad workforce trends, challenges and opportunities.

Candidates for these positions will need to demonstrate strong technical skills and a background in economic analysis. An understanding of the Victorian labour market, and the importance of skills and training in meeting both economic and social outcomes would also be desirable.

In return, you will be part of a new and exciting program of work that aims to help more Victorians get the training they need to find work and for employers to get the skilled workforce they need.

To be considered for one of these positions, you will need to submit both your resume and a two-three page covering letter that outlines your skills and experience against each of the key selection criteria outlined in the attached position description.

For further information, you can also contact Victoria Gell, A/Director - Analysis and Insights, on 03 7022 1506.

Further Information

The Victorian Skills Authority is committed to diversity. The VSA places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@education.vic.gov.au

Information about the VSA's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 25 October 2021