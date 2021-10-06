VICTORIAN SKILLS AUTHORITY JOB OPPORTUNITY

PRINCIPAL ECONOMIC ANALYST X 2

The key responsibilities of this position are to manage the day-to-day development and delivery of the Victorian Skills Plan. This includes the development of data insights to support the Skills Plan consultation process, and testing, synthesising and moderating the wide range of quantitative and qualitative evidence on skills and training requirements, including areas of best practice training delivery, and areas for future focus. The position will also have responsibility for up to four members of staff.

Is this you?

Do you have a strong background in economic and labour market analysis, project management and in turning data and evidence into actionable insights?

If so, the newly established Victorian Skills Authority (VSA), an Administrative Office of the Education and Training portfolio, is currently seeking two Principal Economic Analysts to undertake senior roles as part of a new team responsible for developing and delivering the annual Victorian Skills Plan.

The Victorian Skills Plan will set out training needs both for local communities and industries, for the year ahead and beyond and include a focus on the state's areas of economic growth. It will help decision-makers understand broad workforce trends, challenges and opportunities.

Candidates for these positions will need to demonstrate strong technical skills and a background in economic analysis. An understanding of the Victorian labour market and people management skills would also be desirable.

In return, you will be part of a new and exciting program of work that aims to help more Victorians get the training they need to find work and for employers to get the skilled workforce they need.

To be considered for either of these positions, you will need to submit both your resume and a three-page covering letter that outlines your skills and experience against each of the key selection criteria outlined in the attached position description.

For further information, you can also contact Victoria Gell, A/Director - Analysis and Insights, on 03 7022 1506.

The Victorian Skills Authority is committed to diversity. The VSA places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@education.vic.gov.au

Information about the VSA's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 21 October 2021