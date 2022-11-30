This role is fixed term for three years. There are three positions available.

The Senior Property Officer role delivers a variety of property agreements, covering leases, licences, teacher housing agreements, and community joint use agreements, working under the supervision and direction of the Manager. A key element of the role is supporting and implementing the Government's policy objectives around co-located community facilities, including kindergartens on school sites. The role also encompasses the provision of general property advice and support to schools and internal stakeholders. In addition, the successful candidate will be responsible for assisting with the management of the team's operational budgets.

The role will also be heavily focused on the Government's Best Start Best Life program which is a $9 billion commitment to overhaul early childhood education and care in Victoria. This program will involve significant upcoming deliverables for the Property branch over the coming years, including acquisition and/or leasing of a considerable number of new sites, implementing operational arrangements, and overseeing maintenance obligations.

A strong working knowledge of the land titles system, Crown land, leases, licenses and relevant Government policies is necessary, as well as experience in managing more technical property related issues, such as those related to sub-division, easements and other property rights.

An important element of the role is the provision of timely advice and support to other areas within the VSBA and the Department. Given the high profile nature of some projects, the role requires exceptional stakeholder management skills to ensure timely advice and a consistently high standard of communication and reporting. Key stakeholders include the Office of the Minister for Education, the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive team of the VSBA, local government authorities, other government Departments and Government agencies such as the Valuer-General Victoria and the Victorian Government Land Monitor.





For more details regarding this position please see attached position descriptions.

The Department values diversity and inclusion in all forms - gender, religion, ethnicity, LGBTIQ+, disability and neurodiversity. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information about our work, working for the Department, diversity and inclusion, and our employment conditions visit the Department website , HRWeb and our Diversity and Inclusion page

The Department of Education and Training (the Department) is committed to, so far as is reasonably practicable, providing and maintaining a working environment for its employees that is safe and without risks to health and that other persons are not exposed to health and safety risks arising from the Department's activities. The Department COVID-19 Vaccination Policy (Policy) requires its employees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department's Policy outlines the requirements for all employees, prospective employees who (or may need to) work outside of their ordinary place of residence and attend a workplace of the Department or workplace of another Employer on behalf of the Department and its portfolio agencies. Subject to exceptions, only employees, and prospective employees with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of full vaccination as part of the recruitment process and prior to commencement employment. Please refer to the above link for more information. This role requires onsite attendance at one or more Department work locations.

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close Midnight Wednesday 14th December 2022.