Property Officer- Fixed term/Full time

Located in the Property Branch within the Victorian School Building Authority, this role sits within the ten person Property Agreements and Land Regeneration Unit. The team is responsible for managing property agreements related to education facilities and providing general property advice and support for schools.

The Property Officer role reports into the Manager and is primarily responsible for providing support for the Leasing Portfolio within the Unit, including administrative support in relation to the maintenance of the program database, records management, compilation of data, title searches, compilation of procurement documents and other ad hoc administration as required by the team. The role is also responsible for assisting in the Teacher Housing Portfolio, under direction and supervision, including liaising with internal and external stakeholders.

The role will also be heavily focused on the Government's Best Start Best Life program which is a $9 billion commitment to overhaul early childhood education and care in Victoria. This program will involve significant upcoming deliverables for the Property branch over the coming years, including acquisition and/or leasing of a considerable number of new sites, implementing operational arrangements, and overseeing maintenance obligations.

The Property Branch is a strongly collaborative environment where staff work together across various projects. The team manages a high volume of projects and it is a fast paced highly responsive environment. Given the high profile nature of the projects, the role requires good stakeholder management and communication skills and that reporting and record keeping is delivered to the highest standard.

A strong background in Property and Lease Management is desirable as well as a good working knowledge of the land titles system, Crown land, leases and licenses. Experience with Landata, GovMap/Nearmaps and Sharepoint is desirable.

This role is fixed term for three years.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position descriptions.

The Department values diversity and inclusion in all forms - gender, religion, ethnicity, LGBTIQ+, disability and neurodiversity. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information about our work, working for the Department, diversity and inclusion, and our employment conditions visit the Department website , HRWeb and our Diversity and Inclusion page

The Department of Education and Training (the Department) is committed to, so far as is reasonably practicable, providing and maintaining a working environment for its employees that is safe and without risks to health and that other persons are not exposed to health and safety risks arising from the Department's activities. The Department COVID-19 Vaccination Policy (Policy) requires its employees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department's Policy outlines the requirements for all employees, prospective employees who (or may need to) work outside of their ordinary place of residence and attend a workplace of the Department or workplace of another Employer on behalf of the Department and its portfolio agencies. Subject to exceptions, only employees, and prospective employees with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of full vaccination as part of the recruitment process and prior to commencement employment. Please refer to the above link for more information. This role requires onsite attendance at one or more Department work locations.

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 15 December 2022.

