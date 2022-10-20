The Project Officer position is available within the School Evaluations and Planning Unit, which is part of the Asset Planning Branch of the VSBA.

Keys responsibilities of the role will include:

Promoting and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders within the Authority and across the Department.

Providing data analysis using various data sources for program and costings analysis to feed into funding decisions.

Responding to requests for information from the Minister's Office and Executive team of the VSBA.

Developing and writing briefs and policies to implement and improve program management and governance

Collaborating with other units to determine and maintain best practice data management and collection and interpretation.

Maintain and monitor strong project administration for programs that addresses school maintenance and enrolment growth.

To apply for this position, please submit your CV and a covering letter (no more than 3 pages) addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.





For more details regarding this position please see attached position descriptions.

The Department values diversity and inclusion in all forms - gender, religion, ethnicity, LGBTIQ+, disability and neurodiversity. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information about our work, working for the Department, diversity and inclusion, and our employment conditions visit the Department website , HRWeb and our Diversity and Inclusion page

The Department of Education and Training (the Department) is committed to, so far as is reasonably practicable, providing and maintaining a working environment for its employees that is safe and without risks to health and that other persons are not exposed to health and safety risks arising from the Department's activities. The Department COVID-19 Vaccination Policy (Policy) requires its employees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department's Policy outlines the requirements for all employees, prospective employees who (or may need to) work outside of their ordinary place of residence and attend a workplace of the Department or workplace of another Employer on behalf of the Department and its portfolio agencies. Subject to exceptions, only employees, and prospective employees with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of full vaccination as part of the recruitment process and prior to commencement employment. Please refer to the above link for more information. This role requires onsite attendance at one or more Department work locations.

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close Midnight Thursday 3rd November 2022.

