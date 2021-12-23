Senior Child Protection Practitioner (Community Based) x 2 - CPP5.1 - Wangaratta - Ovens Murray

POSITION SUMMARY

An exciting opportunity exists for 2 x Senior Child Protection Practitioner, Community Based on an ongoing basis in Wangaratta - Ovens Murray Area.





The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (Community Based) is an outposted child protection position that will work as a part of a team from the Support and Safety Hub (Hubs) in the local area. The position will report to the Team Manager (Support and Safety Hubs). The position will be required to, at times, attend the local Child Protection office for child protection related activities and meetings.

Working within a multi-disciplinary setting, the SCPP (Community Based) will provide expert advice, support and consultation to Hubs staff, as well as to Family Services, Specialist Family Violence Services and Men's Services, where there are significant concerns for the wellbeing of children and young people. The position will work collaboratively with the services to support earlier and more effective intervention to vulnerable children, young people and their families and, where required, support the engagement of families with services. Work will include direct involvement with unborn children, when there is a high likelihood of child protection intervention post birth.

The position will also be required to contribute to the development and delivery of community education to agencies regarding child protection statutory processes and responsibilities.



Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(b) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma

(c) supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling

and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.





For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.





MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement.

Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.