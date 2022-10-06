THE ROLE



The Executive Support Officer provides executive management support to the Deputy Secretary and provides a pivotal point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of government, private, public and community service sectors.

The Executive Support Officer is a key coordinating link between the executive director, the division/group, government, Members of Parliament, Ministers' offices and senior departmental management.

ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE



Liaise and consult with ministers' offices, senior leadership, other government and non-government organisations and external clients to convey the department's expectations and provide timely advice and referral as appropriate. Operate with a high-level of integrity and autonomy in managing communication between the Deputy Secretary, key stakeholders and the community and independently allocate issues for resolution and reporting by directors, managers and other employees. Identify and appropriately escalate issues having regard for political and environmental sensitivities and interrelationships of stakeholders and the integrated nature of program and service delivery activities.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Please apply to submit your interest in this position.