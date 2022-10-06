Executive Support Officer
Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.
We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.
We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .
For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Ongoing - full time
|Job Function:
|Administration / Secretarial
|Classification:
|VPSG4
|Work Location:
|Melbourne - CBD
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/ASDO/00607791
|Closing Date:
|27-Oct-2022
|Salary Range:
|$90,067 - $102,192
|Job Duration:
|N/A
|Attachments:
|2022-10-6 607791 VPS4 Executive Support Officer PD.docx (Word, 128KB)
Job Specification
|PD Preview:
|Preview unavailable for this role
|Contact:
|Samara Hanley
Ph: (03) 9892 8663
Position Details
THE ROLE
The Executive Support Officer provides executive management support to the Deputy Secretary and provides a pivotal point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of government, private, public and community service sectors.
The Executive Support Officer is a key coordinating link between the executive director, the division/group, government, Members of Parliament, Ministers' offices and senior departmental management.
ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE
- Liaise and consult with ministers' offices, senior leadership, other government and non-government organisations and external clients to convey the department's expectations and provide timely advice and referral as appropriate.
- Operate with a high-level of integrity and autonomy in managing communication between the Deputy Secretary, key stakeholders and the community and independently allocate issues for resolution and reporting by directors, managers and other employees.
- Identify and appropriately escalate issues having regard for political and environmental sensitivities and interrelationships of stakeholders and the integrated nature of program and service delivery activities.
VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY
The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.
HOW TO APPLY
All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.
Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Please apply to submit your interest in this position.