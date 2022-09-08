THE ROLE



Joining the newly established Aboriginal Self-determination and Outcomes Division, The Manager, Aboriginal Children and Families Policy provides high-level strategic advice to the Statewide Principal Practitioner, Aboriginal Children and Families and manage key projects to drive reform to improve practice with Aboriginal children and families.

Reporting to the Statewide Principal Practitioner, Aboriginal Children and Families, the role actively works in partnership across DFFH Aboriginal Children and Families Portfolios to drive reform and coordinate and align efforts to improve outcomes for Aboriginal children and families. The role liaises, consults and negotiates at a senior level with a focus on promoting linkages between the newly established Aboriginal Self-Determination and Outcomes Division and actions under the 2018 Wunguriwil Gapgapduir: Aboriginal Children and Families Agreement. Wungurilwil Gapgapduir formalises the commitment to a shared vision, agreed objectives and actions to ensure that all Aboriginal children and young people are safe, resilient and can thrive in culturally rich, safe and strong Aboriginal families and communities.

You will have a strong knowledge of Aboriginal culture and principles of self-determination including highly developed leadership, negotiation and relationship management skills. You'll have a high level of written and verbal communication skills, and a solid understanding of public policy and the political environment in relation to Aboriginal communities. Using these skills you'll play a key role in sharpening the policy narrative within Aboriginal Children and Families and will contribute to policy processes by networking and relationship building within DFFH and government.



Lead in mapping the interface of policy initiatives across DFFH Aboriginal Children and Families Portfolios to coordinate and align practice reform to improve outcomes for Aboriginal Children and Families Strategically inform and guide the departmental implementation of initiatives relating to Aboriginal Children and Families and their impact on operational service delivery Build and maintain positive working relationships across the department, government and with key stakeholders and partners to ensure the department's response to Aboriginal communities is coordinated, consistent developed under the guide of self-determination.

The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.

The Equal Opportunity Act 2010, provides for lawful 'Special Measure' provisions, therefore the following has been applied to this role.

This is a Prioritised role - If you have a disability, please apply. You will be given priority consideration.

or

This is a Designated role - Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

