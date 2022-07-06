CPP-6.1 Deputy Area Operations Manager, Child Protection Operations, Goulburn Area



An exciting opportunity exists for a Deputy Area Operations Manager on a Fixed Term basis in the Goulburn Area.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Deputy Area Operations Manager is responsible for operational management across the local area including financial, budget, HR and performance management of staff, high profile case reviews and completion of ministerial briefings. The position leads practice to develop plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes.

The position will work collaboratively with key internal and external stakeholders and directly supervises the Child Protection Team Managers and Practice Leaders in the local area.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Understands child development

Understands the legislative and statutory framework Operates effectively in a fast-paced and changing environment

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy (Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Subject to exceptions, only employees or other workplace participants with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the above link for more information.

Other mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

OR

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling

AND

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.