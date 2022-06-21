CPP-5.2 Team Manager - The Orange Door, Child Protection unit, Goulburn Area

An exciting opportunity exists for a Team Manager (the Orange Door) on a ongoing basis in the Goulburn area.





POSITION SUMMARY



The Child Protection Team Manager (Community Based) is an out-posted child protection position. The Team Manager (Community Based) will report to the Deputy Area Operations Manager and will lead a team of Senior Child Protection Practitioners (Community Based) in the local area.

The position will be based at the Support and Safety Hub, but will be required to attend the local child protection office for child protection related activities and meetings.

The role requires an operational and strategic approach to ensure an effective, multi-disciplinary service response for families that promotes engagement within the community and reduces the need for child protection intervention.

The supervision of the SCPPCB will include reporting on activity and client outcomes.

The role will be required to collaborate with the Hub to develop and deliver community education on statutory processes and responsibilities. It will also include undertaking a leadership role in Hub governance arrangements as required.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

- An understanding of child development

- Identifies risks to children

- Understands the legislative and statutory framework

Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(b) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma

(c) supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Pandemic (Workplace) Order 2022 (No. 8) directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.