CPP-5.2 Child Protection Practice Leader (Family Drug Treatment Court), Child Protection Operations, Goulburn Area

An exciting opportunity exists for a Practice Leader (Family Drug Treatment Court) on a fixed term basis in the Goulburn area.



POSITION SUMMARY

The Family Drug Treatment Court program seeks to assist parents to address their drug and alcohol abuse to enable reunification with their children. The program provides intensive case management and therapeutic intervention for parents and is chaired by a Children's Court Magistrate. This role requires close work with Child Protection practitioners, legal practitioners, court staff and Magistrates. The Practice Leader (Family Drug Treatment Court) assists the Child Protection workforce to prepare matters for court hearings and is a key voice of the department in court when matters are being heard.

The child protection Practice Leader is responsible for providing expert case advice and leadership; supporting and developing child protection practitioners in the integration of theory and practice while demonstrating expertise through case management. The Practice Leader supports practice to develop plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes. The Practice Leader also undertakes case practice quality audits and provides regular practice forums and reflective practice sessions.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Understands child development Identifies risks to children Identifies the legislative and statutory framework Works confidently with families impacted by drug and alchohol abuse Operates effectively in a fast-paced and changing environment

Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling

and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Pandemic (Workplace) Order 2022 (No. 8) directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.