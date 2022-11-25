Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Adviser

THE ROLE



The Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Advisor facilitates responses for Aboriginal children/families entering the child protection program at the Area level. The role supports the principles of self-determination for Aboriginal families, promoting continuity of family and community relationships and continuity of children's cultural identity that are essential to children's health and wellbeing.

The role will work in partnership with department programs, Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs), Community Services Organisations (CSOs), mainstream services and Aboriginal children, families and communities.

The Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Advisor promotes family engagement, and supports cultural safety for clients. The role will be instrumental in the cultural planning process, providing cultural expertise and guidance that informs the development of cultural support plans to enable Aboriginal children to remain connected to community, build resilience and support them to remain connected with family and community.

This role will support early intervention responses for Aboriginal children and families. This begins with the early identification of Aboriginal children in the investigation and response phase, facilitating first responses including early referral to ACCOs, multidisciplinary conferencing and engagement in Aboriginal Family Led Decision Making (AFLDM) meetings. The role aims to support early intervention strategies to reduce statutory intervention and the reduction of Aboriginal children in care.

ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE



1. Engaging Others

1.1. Child centred and family focused relationship-based practice - focuses on the Aboriginal child and incorporates the family kinship groups and community in maintaining a child's cultural connection and self- identity.

2. Delivering Results

2.1. Problem solving - integrates cultural knowledge and internal insight while leading practice and research to address problems, including kinship assessments.

2.2. Culturally informed practice and safety - understands and applies culturally informed practice that is focused on Aboriginal children in the context of their family, in a way that considers situations, activities, decisions, and outcomes.

3. Leading and Inspiring

3.1. Practice leadership - leads family, community and stakeholders through cultural plan process and decision making in an open, informed, proactive, positive and assertive manner.

Please open the position description to read more.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.

A SPECIAL MEASURE PROVISION APPLIES TO THIS ROLE



The Equal Opportunity Act 2010, provides for lawful 'Special Measure' provisions, therefore the following has been applied to this role.



This is a Designated role - Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria

