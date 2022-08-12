Direct Care Worker, Secure Care Services Team
Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.
We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.
We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .
For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Ongoing - full time
|Job Function:
|Community Services
|Classification:
|CYF1
|Work Location:
|Melbourne - Western Metro
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/COPL/374260
|Closing Date:
|28-Aug-2022
|Salary Range:
|$57,103 - $68,694
|Job Duration:
|N/A
|Attachments:
|CYF-1, Direct Care Worker, DFFH.COPL.374260, PD Aug 2022 .docx (Word, 128KB)
|PD Preview:
|Preview unavailable for this role
|Contact:
|Jessica Dobson, Operations Manager
Ph: 0447 584 309
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY
An exciting opportunity exists for a Direct Care Worker ( 2x Positions) on a Full Time - ongoing basis within the Secure Care Services Team.
Direct Care Workers provide high quality care, supervision, security and safety to children and adolescents who are placed at the Secure Care units.
VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY
The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy (Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Subject to exceptions, only employees or other workplace participants with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the above link for more information.
Other mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:
- Minimum Certificate IV Community Services, Youth Work or equivalent is desirable.
Required:
- Senior First Aid/CPR or willing to obtain prior to commencement of role
- A current Employee Working with Children Check (WWCC) card is required and will need to be provided prior to commencement of employment by the applicant. Currency will need to be maintained by the employee for the period of employment.
For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.
HOW TO APPLY
All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.
Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
