Indigenous Family Violence (Dhelk Dja) Regional Coordinator

Passionate about making a difference for local Aboriginal people to reduce family violence within the community

Able to work with and build relationships with a variety of people to develop local solutions to local issues?

Confident in your ability to manage competing government priorities and community expectations?

An exciting opportunity exists for an Indigenous Family Violence (or Dhelk Dja) Regional Coordinator on an ongoing basis in Aboriginal engagement Unit.

The Dhelk Dja Regional Coordinator is central to supporting the South Dhelk Dja Regional Action Group in its work toward developing community led initiatives and actions aimed at preventing, reducing and responding to family violence in Aboriginal communities.

The Dhelk Dja Regional Coordinator promotes the Dhelk Dja: Safe Our Way – Strong Culture, Strong Peoples, Strong Families, Victoria's Aboriginal 10 Year Family Violence Agreement within local and regional communities, with Aboriginal and mainstream organisations and across government departments. They facilitate and assist in the development of community-based responses to family violence.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

interpersonal skills problem solving planning and organising self-management

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

Other mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

This role requires work-related travel across metropolitan and regional Victoria, on occasion at very short notice. The department will consider all reasonable adjustments for candidates with a disability

A tertiary qualification in fields related to population health, community development or social sciences is desirable

The Equal Opportunity Act 2010, provides for lawful 'Special Measure' provisions we have applied to this role.

This is a Designated role - Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply, as per the Special Measures provision in the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

