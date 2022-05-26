POSITION SUMMARY



- Supporting vulnerable families within child protection administration

- Provide support and assistance with scheduling and coordinating conferences

- Liaison and communication within the broader child protection network

- Location Box Hill or Dandenong





An exciting opportunity exists for a Family Group Conferencing Support Coordinator on a Fixed term - Full time until June 2024 in the Community Operations & Practice Leadership Division (COPL).





Community Operations & Practice Leadership Division is responsible for the design and delivery of services and improved client outcomes across the department's divisions, regions and areas. It oversees the translation of policy into operational service delivery.

The four divisions across the state provide strategic oversight and coordination for the areas and regions within them. The divisions provide corporate and administrative services and oversee service implementation, quality and performance and also play a critical role in emergency management and in dealing with the department's regulatory obligations where community safety is at risk.

Community Operations & Practice Leadership Division provides practice leadership for human services professionals in Victoria and leads the design and development of integrated health and human services and statutory functions.

In addition, Community Operations & Practice Leadership Division provides leadership for innovative service design to better meet demand, provide improved outcomes and oversees the youth and disability affairs portfolios.

The Family Group Conference pilot will focus on supporting vulnerable families to make decisions about the care and safety of their children early in Child Protection involvement, strengthen their engagement with services, and to divert families from further statutory involvement including the need for legal intervention. The pilot will operate in a number of sites across the state.

The position will support Family Group Conference Convenors and assist with the scheduling and coordination of conferences, record keeping and brokerage expenditure and support the implementation of the pilot. If required, this position can also assist in transportation where families need assistance to attend the conference.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Service excellence Problem solving Planning and organisation Organisational awareness Self-management Customer/client focus Flexibility Integrity Relationship building Teamwork

Mandatory requirements for this opportunity include:

A valid driver's licence

A current Employee Working with Children Check (WWCC) card is required

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

