Reporting to the Operations Manager, the Senior Aboriginal Liaison Officer will have a significant role within Secure Care Services to assist both clients and staff in ensuring the service is culturally safe. The Senior Aboriginal Liaison Officer, in collaboration with the Operations Manager and staff, will be responsible for continuously improving the way we engage and work appropriately on a cultural basis with children and young people.

The Senior Aboriginal Liaison Officer will use their cultural expertise, skills and experience to guide, advise and support staff as they undertake their challenging day to day work with children and young people. This will be done through working directly with all young people in the service, providing culturally focussed programs to clients and staff and the provision of education on a range of topics associated with the Aboriginal culture for children and young people. You will work with other professionals such as teachers and health service clinicians to ensure that there is a consistent holistic approach to the work we do. You will also play a key role in informing case planning and providing cultural consults for care teams.

The role is responsible for providing support and education to staff and management in relation to matters of culture, when dealing with clients, their families and other service providers.

The Senior Aboriginal Liaison Officer role focuses on leading the delivery of culturally sensitive policies, practices, and processes across the entire Secure Care setting. Overseeing continuous service monitoring. Delivering cultural support services and assisting with culturally sensitive planning for the Secure Care client group. Developing and maintaining effective links with a range of Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, elders, community, and professional groups to maximise their input into service development and delivery.

Are you:

An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person with skills and experience in engaging with communities to achieve outcomes?

Committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal children and young people at significant and immediate risk?

Capable of forming strong relationships across an organisation to build capability to work in culturally safe and responsive ways?

Able to work with complexity and support the department to deliver innovative and culturally responsive services?

ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE



