Case Practice Support Worker (CPP2)

An exciting opportunity exists for a Case Practice Support Worker on an Ongoing basis in Community Operations & Practice Leadership Division.

The Community Operations & Practice Leadership Division (COPL or the Division) provides a dedicated portfolio focus on children and families, housing and disability and provides services directly to Victorians.

The Division also monitors and analyses statewide service delivery standards and performance, provides practice leadership and fosters continuous improvement in service delivery.

Case practice support workers work within a team to provide a range of case support tasks for clients within the Child Protection program. The tasks include, but are not limited to, supervising access visits between children and their families where there are safety or risk issues present, transporting children to services and providing in home support to families.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Interpersonal skills Written and verbal communication Empathy and cultural awareness Computer skills Self-management Teamwork Relationship building Flexibility

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy (Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Subject to exceptions, only employees or other workplace participants with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the above link for more information.

Other mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

• A valid driver's licence.

• A current Employee Working with Children Check (WWCC) card

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

