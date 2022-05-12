Advanced Child Protection Practitioner (Rural After-Hours)

All out of hours urgent child protection matters are responded to and managed by the After-Hours Service (AHS). This includes receiving and assessing new reports and conducting urgent visits to assess the risk and

safety for a child. Rural After-Hours teams support the AHS across the State. Urgent rural area visits are conducted by a Rural After Hours (RAH) team. This includes responding to cases where existing and new Child

Protection clients are at significant risk and require an urgent out of hours response and consulting with AHS throughout the outreach about key decisions.

RAHS operates an on-call, re-call model and practitioners participate on a roster and conduct emergency outreach visits as required at night, on weekends and public holidays. In addition to conducting outreach visits,

RAH practitioners will work a core number of days in the Child Protection office and undertake a variety of tasks that support Child Protection operations in the Area/Division. The Advanced Child Protection Practitioner (RAHS) receives and assesses reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. They undertake investigations and develop plans to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people is achieved.





An exciting opportunity exists for an Advanced Child Protection Practitioner on a part time fixed term basis in Rural After Hours Service.





Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(b) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma

(c) supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling

and

• A valid driver's licence.

• A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.

For information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached

Important information

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and cover letter outlining their suitability to the position in line with the Key Selection Criteria (max 2 pages)

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to JSE) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process. c

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

