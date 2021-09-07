Tenancy and Property Officer, Client Support and Housing Services

POSITION SUMMARY:

Work Location: 25 Ringwood Street, Ringwood

Tenancy and Property Officers play a vital role in supporting the delivery of client-centred services to individuals and families who seek housing assistance or reside in public housing.

This role is part of a network of community workers and organisations that share the responsibility for working with vulnerable people to promote and support their wellbeing.

Based in offices across the state and working across two teams, the role undertakes a range of tasks relating to tenancy and property management and/or the provision of housing advice and assistance that may include:

Managing and maintaining tenancies

providing support and information on services

identifying and assessing Victorians' housing needs and their eligibility for services

allocating rental properties to eligible applicants

visiting and working with tenants to resolve tenancy issues • ensuring maintenance work is carried out on tenants' homes.

Are you:

Client focused?

Team player?

Enthusiastic and committed?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.