Manager, Family Group Conferencing - Inner and Outer Eastern Melbourne Areas

POSITION SUMMARY:

An exciting opportunity exists for a Manager, Family Group Conferencing on a Fixed Term, Full-time basis in East Division (Inner and Outer Eastern Melbourne Areas).

The Manager, Family Group Conferencing will have specific responsibility for supporting a team of family group conference convenors, undertaking a range of practice, quality and service review activities, providing management support and implementation of the Family Group Conferencing modelpilot. The Manager will also contribute to the evaluation and working groups.

In this position, you will play a leadership role to drive the development and implementation of the Family Group Conferencing modelpilot.

The successful applicant will be organised, relationships-focused, and demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills, collaboration and innovation.



Qualifications or requirements for this opportunity includes:

A Graduate Diploma in Family Dispute Resolution or similar qualifications related to dispute resolution and mediation is highly desirable.

A Bachelor of Social Work or Diploma of Community Services Work or other tertiary qualification appropriate to human services practice or equivalent qualification recognised within the department's guidelines would be desirable. Other tertiary qualifications at Diploma level or above will be considered only if they include units of study in case management/casework practice and supervised practical work placements in relevant fields.

This role is required to visit different office locations as such a driver licence is required or the ability to utilise alternate transport mode.

A current Employee Working with Children Check (WWCC) card is required and will need to be provided prior to commencement of employment by the applicant. Currency will need to be maintained by the employee for the period of employment.



For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.





MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY:

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.