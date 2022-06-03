POSITION SUMMARY

Indigenous Family Violence (or Dhelk Dja) Regional Coordinator

An exciting opportunity exists for an Indigenous Family Violence / Dhelk Dja Regional Coordinator on a Full Time - Ongoing basis within the Population Health and Community Wellbeing Team

The Dhelk Dja Regional Coordinator is central to supporting the Grampians Dhelk Dja Regional Action Group in its work toward developing community led initiatives and actions aimed at preventing, reducing and responding to family violence in Aboriginal communities.

The Dhelk Dja Regional Coordinator promotes the Dhelk Dja: Safe Our Way – Strong Culture, Strong Peoples, Strong Families, Victoria's Aboriginal 10 Year Family Violence Agreement within local and regional communities, with Aboriginal and mainstream organisations and across government departments. They facilitate and assist in the development of community-based responses to family violence.

Are You?

Passionate about making a difference for local Aboriginal people across the Grampians Region to reduce family violence within the community

Able to work with and build relationships with a variety of people to develop local solutions to local issues?

Confident in your ability to manage competing government priorities and community expectations?

The Equal Opportunity Act 2010, provides for lawful 'Special Measure' provisions we have applied to this role.

This is a Designated role - Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply, as per the Special Measures provision in the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.