Child Protection Team Manager - CPP5.2 - Inner Eastern Melbourne

Are you?

Committed to working with children, young people and families?

Able to effectively engage to provide families with the optimum capacity for change?

Continually improving your skills and knowledge to further develop your professional practice?

Able to lead a small dedicated team of Senior, Advanced and less experience CPP's?





An exciting opportunity exists for a Child Protection Team Manager on an Ongoing basis in Box Hill - Case Management - IEMA.





The Child Protection Team Manager is responsible for effective service delivery, managing resources and budget, cases awaiting allocation and small teams of practitioners. The Team Manager has the formal delegation to endorse and review case plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes. The position will work collaboratively with the Senior Child Protection Practitioners to strengthen case practice, provide effective service delivery and to support other practitioners.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Responsibility for the effective service delivery, managing resources and budget, cases awaiting allocation and teams of practitioners

Formal delegation to endorse case plans and work collaboratively with the Senior Child Protection Practitioner and the Practice Leader to strengthen case practice, provide effective service delivery and to support other practitioners. Model leadership in a range of areas including expert knowledge of legislation, policy and procedure, the application of the Best Interest Case Practice Model and the ability to think critically and analytically to achieve best outcomes for children and families.

Advanced leadership skills reflecting competence in running reports from available reporting systems, as well as using and interpreting data to understand workflow, including blockages, case drift, recording and compliance.



Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(b) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(c) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.





MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

