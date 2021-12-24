CPP5.1 Senior Child Protection Practitioner (Supervisory), - IEMA Case Management Team 2

POSITION SUMMARY

Are you

Committed to working with children, young people and families?

Able to effectively engage to provide families with the optimum capacity for change?

Continually improving your skills and knowledge to further develop your professional practice?





An exciting opportunity exists for a CPP5.1 Senior Child Protection Practitioner (Supervisory) on a Fixed Term basis until 30/6/21 in Case Management - Team 2 - Box Hill IEMA.

The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (supervisory) is responsible for supporting and developing Child Protection Practitioners in the integration of theory and practice whilst demonstrating their expertise through case practice and the supervision of child protection practitioners. The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (supervisory) will work collaboratively with the Team Manager to strengthen case practice, provide effective service delivery and to support other practitioners in the development of plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes. The position will have supervisory responsibility, commensurate with their other duties.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Work collaboratively with the Team Manager and Practice Leader to strengthen case practice, to provide effective service delivery and to support and develop child protection practitioners in the integration of theory and practice. Model leadership in a range of areas including knowledge of legislation, policy and procedure, the application of the Best Interest Case Practice Model and the ability to think critically and analytically to achieve best outcomes for children and families. Have supervisory responsibility for child protection practitioners and carry a caseload that is commensurate with other duties.



Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(b) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma

(c) supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling

and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.





For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.