CP Practice Leader - CPP5.2 - Case Management - Outer Eastern Melbourne Area

Please note: This position has mandatory qualifications. Please check the Position Description to ensure that you have the minimum requirements prior to applying.



POSITION SUMMARY:

The child protection Practice Leader is responsible for providing expert case advice and leadership; supporting and developing child protection practitioners in the integration of theory and practice while demonstrating expertise through case management. The Practice Leader supports practice to develop plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes. The Practice Leader also undertakes case practice quality audits and provides regular practice forums and reflective practice sessions.

In this position you will:

Supervise by being a Leader in the field

Be exposed to innovative Social Work Practices

Give and receive ongoing support and Professional Development

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

