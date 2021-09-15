CPP 5.2 - Team Manager - Investigation and Response Contact - OEMA

Department: Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
Work Type: Fixed term - full time
Job Function: Community Services
Classification: CPP 5.2
Work Location: Box Hill
Reference: VG/DFFH/CSO/521020
Closing Date: 22-Sep-2021
Salary Range: $113,412 - $124,183
Job Duration: Until 30/6/2022
Contact: Sharon McNicol
Sharon.McNicol@dffh.vic.gov.au - 03-9479-0293

Position Details

POSITION SUMMARY:

Please note: This position has mandatory qualifications. Please check the Position Description to ensure that you have the minimum requirements prior to applying.

The child protection Team Manager is responsible for effective service delivery, managing resources and budget, cases awaiting allocation and small teams of practitioners. The Team Manager has the formal delegation to endorse and review case plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes. The position will work collaboratively with the Senior Child Protection Practitioners to strengthen case practice, provide effective service delivery and to support other practitioners.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.  

