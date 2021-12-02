Disability Practice Adviser

POSITION SUMMARY

The Disability Practice Advisor will provide specialist planning, support and be involved in care team meetings for children with disabilities residing outside the family home, or who are at risk of not being able to live in the family home due to their complex disability needs. The role will work to support the division's Principal Disability Practice Advisor by directly engaging with National Disability Insurance Scheme, children, and their families. The role is key in providing sound expert advice to child protection and family services practitioners, supporting families with children with a disability. An early intervention approach to prevent family breakdown is a key function. This role includes stakeholder relationship management, and interface with mainstream services.

Are you

Able to maintain collaborative relationships with key stakeholders?

Able to problem solve?

Able to provide authoritative and clear advice advocating for children with a disability?



Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

Working with Children's Check (WWCC)



For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.





MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.



