Child Protection Team Manager CPP5.2 - Wangaratta - Investigation and Response - Ovens Murray

POSITION SUMMARY:

Please note: This position has mandatory qualifications. Please check the Position Description to ensure that you have the minimum requirements prior to applying.

The child protection Team Manager is responsible for effective service delivery, managing resources and budget, cases awaiting allocation and small teams of practitioners. The Team Manager has the formal delegation to endorse and review case plans to bring about the changes necessary to ensure the safety, stability and development of children and young people and to promote the achievement of case plan objectives within specified timeframes. The position will work collaboratively with the Senior Child Protection Practitioners to strengthen case practice, provide effective service delivery and to support other practitioners.

Are you?

Committed to working with children, young people and families?

Able to effectively engage to provide families with the optimum capacity for change?

Continually improving your skills and knowledge to further develop your professional practice?

Able to lead a small dedicated team of Senior, Advanced and less experience CPP's?

Qualifications

Mandatory

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma

(b) supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling

and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.