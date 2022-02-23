Indigenous Family Violence (or Dhelk Dja) Regional Coordinator
Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.
We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.
We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Ongoing - full time
|Job Function:
|Community Services
|Classification:
|VPSG4
|Work Location:
|Horsham - Wimmera area
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/CSOD/378982
|Closing Date:
|08-Mar-2022
|Salary Range:
|$88,955 - $100,930
|Job Duration:
|N/A
|Attachments:
|VPS-4 Indigenous Family Violence (or Dhelk Dja) Regional Coordinator, 378982 PD Feb 2022.docx (Word, 126KB)
|Contact:
|Simone Dalton – Manager
Ph: 0408 349 532
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY - Indigenous Family Violence (Dhelk Dja) Regional Coordinator
The Dhelk Dja Regional Coordinator is central to supporting the Mallee Dhelk Dja Regional Action Group in its work toward developing community led initiatives and actions aimed at preventing, reducing and responding to family violence in Aboriginal communities.
The Dhelk Dja Regional Coordinator promotes the Dhelk Dja: Safe Our Way – Strong Culture, Strong Peoples, Strong Families, Victoria's Aboriginal 10 Year Family Violence Agreement within local and regional communities, with Aboriginal and mainstream organisations and across government departments. They facilitate and assist in the development of community-based responses to family violence.
Are You?
- Passionate about making a difference for local Aboriginal people across the Mallee Region to reduce family violence within the community
- Able to work with and build relationships with a variety of people to develop local solutions to local issues?
- Confident in your ability to manage competing government priorities and community expectations?
For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.
MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY
The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.
Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)
This is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, classified under 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.