Administration Officer, Child Protection Operations
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Fixed term - full time
|Job Function:
|Administration / Secretarial
|Classification:
|VPSG2
|Work Location:
|Box Hill
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/EED/00531929
|Closing Date:
|21-Sep-2021
|Salary Range:
|$54,755 - $70,315
|Job Duration:
|until 30/09/2022
|Attachments:
|531929 VPS2 CP Admin Officer PD OEMA.pdf (PDF, 75KB)
|PD Preview:
|Preview unavailable for this role
|Contact:
|John Daniliuc
John.Daniliuc@dffh.vic.gov.au
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY:
Administration Support Officers provide a point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of organisations, government, private, public and community services sectors. Attention to detail and teamwork underpin success in this role as well as a demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively. The role provides wide ranging administrative, secretariat and support functions
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.
Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>
