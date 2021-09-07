Administration Officer, Child Protection Operations

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

Department: Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
Work Type: Fixed term - full time
Job Function: Administration / Secretarial
Classification: VPSG2
Work Location: Box Hill
Reference: VG/DFFH/EED/00531929
Closing Date: 21-Sep-2021
Salary Range: $54,755 - $70,315
Job Duration: until 30/09/2022
Contact: John Daniliuc
John.Daniliuc@dffh.vic.gov.au

Administration Support Officers provide a point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of organisations, government, private, public and community services sectors.  Attention to detail and teamwork underpin success in this role as well as a demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively. The role provides wide ranging administrative, secretariat and support functions

 

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.  

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.

