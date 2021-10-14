Case Practice Support Worker, Contact & Transport
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Ongoing - full time
|Job Function:
|Community Services
|Classification:
|CPP2
|Work Location:
|Multiple Locations
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/EED/00637756
|Closing Date:
|27-Oct-2021
|Salary Range:
|$56,978 - $70,135
|Job Duration:
|N/A
|Attachments:
|637756 and 637759 CPP2 Case Practice Support Work CPP PD.pdf (PDF, 109KB)
Job Specification
|Contact:
|Louise Parkinson
louise.parkinson@dffh.vic.gov.au
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY:
Case practice support workers work within a team to provide a range of case support tasks for clients within the Child Protection program. The tasks include, but are not limited to, supervising access visits between children and their families where there are safety or risk issues present, transporting children to services and providing in home support to families.
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.
Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>
Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.