Case Practice Support Worker, Contact & Transport

POSITION SUMMARY:

Case practice support workers work within a team to provide a range of case support tasks for clients within the Child Protection program. The tasks include, but are not limited to, supervising access visits between children and their families where there are safety or risk issues present, transporting children to services and providing in home support to families.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.