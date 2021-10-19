Case Support Worker, Contact and Transport- OEMA (4xOngoing Positions & 1x Fixed Term Position)

POSITION SUMMARY:

Case practice support workers work within a team to provide a range of case support tasks for clients within the Child Protection program. The tasks include, but are not limited to, supervising access visits between children and their families where there are safety or risk issues present, transporting children to services and providing in home support to families.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.