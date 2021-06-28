Dhelk Dja Statewide Coordinator

Family Safety Victoria is the first government agency dedicated to ending family violence. It will deliver key initiatives to help protect, support and identify risk for those impacted by family violence and hold perpetrators to account. We also coordinate access to services that support vulnerable children and families. We are working across government and with our partners in the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors to transform services and introduce new practices to make it easier for people to get the help, protection, and support they need. By leading collaboration and engagement for Victoria’s family violence response we will make sure victim survivors remain at the heart of these changes, and that services are safe, accessible and culturally appropriate. At Family Safety Victoria, everything we do begins with a deep understanding of people’s lived experiences and the specialist expertise of the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, LGBTI and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. If you want a career within a department striving to make Victoria the best place to be and helping shape communities we all want to be part of, then we encourage you to apply. If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicant, or if you have a disability, and require advice and support with the recruitment process, contact our Diversity Unit on DiversityInclusion@dhhs.vic.gov.au
Job Details
Department: Family Safety Victoria
Work Type: Fixed term - full time
Job Function: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
Classification: VPSG5
Work Location: Melbourne - CBD
Reference: VG/DFFH/FSV/376040A
Closing Date: 13-Jul-2021
Salary Range: $101,120 - $122,348
Job Duration: Until December 2021
Attachments: 2021-06-28 376040 VPS5 PD Dhelk Dja Statewide Coordinator.docx (Word, 220KB)


Contact: Kiewa Lovett
0409 385 026

Position Details

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Dhelk Dja Statewide Coordinator is a member of the Aboriginal Strategy Unit in the Policy and Design Branch in Family Safety Victoria, and has responsibility for providing strategic leadership, coordination and operational support for Dhelk Dja Action Groups and the Regional Indigenous Family Violence Coordinators across Victoria.

The Statewide Coordinator plays a key role in the provision of support and advice to support Dhelk Dja; Safe our Way – Strong Cultures, Strong Peoples, Strong Families and its associated governance structures including the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum, Koori Caucus, Subgroups and Dhelk Dja Chairs.    The role will build strong relationships across Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services, Family Safety Victoria, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) and other government departments to support outcomes in line with Dhelk Dja. The Statewide Coordinator will also be responsible for leading the implementation of the recommendations of the IFVRAG review, including development of transition plan ensuring a smooth transition of the Regional Coordinators across from DFFH to FSV.

Are you:

  • Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal skills and a proven ability to build productive relationships to ensure positive outcomes for stakeholders and the department?
  • Able to work flexibly in a busy policy and program environment?
  • An excellent communicator with outstanding problem-solving skills?

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.  

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.

