The Dhelk Dja Statewide Coordinator is a member of the Aboriginal Strategy Unit in the Policy and Design Branch in Family Safety Victoria, and has responsibility for providing strategic leadership, coordination and operational support for Dhelk Dja Action Groups and the Regional Indigenous Family Violence Coordinators across Victoria.

The Statewide Coordinator plays a key role in the provision of support and advice to support Dhelk Dja; Safe our Way – Strong Cultures, Strong Peoples, Strong Families and its associated governance structures including the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum, Koori Caucus, Subgroups and Dhelk Dja Chairs. The role will build strong relationships across Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services, Family Safety Victoria, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) and other government departments to support outcomes in line with Dhelk Dja. The Statewide Coordinator will also be responsible for leading the implementation of the recommendations of the IFVRAG review, including development of transition plan ensuring a smooth transition of the Regional Coordinators across from DFFH to FSV.

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal skills and a proven ability to build productive relationships to ensure positive outcomes for stakeholders and the department?

Able to work flexibly in a busy policy and program environment?

An excellent communicator with outstanding problem-solving skills?

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

