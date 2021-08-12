POSITION SUMMARY:

The Manager, Aboriginal Community Engagement is a senior member of the Aboriginal Strategy Unit in the Inclusion and Engagement Branch in Family Safety Victoria. The Manager plays a key role in the provision of support and advice to support Dhelk Dja; Safe our Way – Strong Cultures, Strong Peoples, Strong Families and its associated governance structures including the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum, Koori Caucus, Sub Groups and Dhelk Dja Chairs. The role will build strong relationships across Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services, Family Safety Victoria, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and other government departments to support outcomes in line with Dhelk Dja.

The Manager has responsibility for providing strategic leadership, coordination and operational support for Dhelk Dja Action Groups (formerly Indigenous Family Violence Regional Action Groups (IFVRAGs)), Regional Indigenous Family Violence Coordinators across Victoria and the Community Initiatives Fund. The Manager is responsible for leading a team of staff to implement the recommendations of the Review of IFVRAGs.

Are you

A strong people manager who can deliver within a busy policy and program environment?

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal skills and a proven ability to build productive relationships with Aboriginal communities to ensure positive outcomes?

An excellent communicator with outstanding problem solving skills?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

