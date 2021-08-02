Principal Project Officer, Aboriginal Strategy Unit

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Principal Project Officer will work as part of a collaborative leadership team to support the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum and the implementation of its strategic priorities. The Forum is the key governance structure that brings together Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services and Government to create a future where Aboriginal people live free from family violence.

The role will lead projects and areas of reform in consultation with the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum to progress the vision and strategic priorities of Dhelk Dja: Safe Our Way – Strong Culture, Strong Peoples, Strong Families, the new Aboriginal 10 Year Family Violence Agreement, its Action Plans and Royal Commission into Family Violence Recommendations.

In partnership with Dhelk Dja governance structures and key branches in Family Safety Victoria, the role will lead work to design and implement family violence services to better meet the needs of Aboriginal children, young people and families. This includes the implementation of Aboriginal Holistic Healing funding, new funding to strengthen Aboriginal frontline services and Aboriginal Access Points, which will work alongside The Orange Door network to improve choice, safety and service access for Aboriginal people experiencing family violence.

The Principal Project Officer will build strong relationships across Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services, Family Safety Victoria, Department of Health and Human Services and other government departments/agencies to support outcomes in line with Dhelk Dja. The Principal Project Officer will also provide management and leadership support for 1 – 2 staff, and work as part of a collaborative Aboriginal Strategy Unit leadership group.

Are you:

Able to build productive relationships with Aboriginal communities, services and government to achieve collective outcomes?

Able to plan and deliver work within a complex policy, service and stakeholder environment?

An excellent writer and communicator with outstanding problem solving skills?

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.