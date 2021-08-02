Principal Project Officer, Aboriginal Strategy Unit

Family Safety Victoria is the first government agency dedicated to ending family violence. It will deliver key initiatives to help protect, support and identify risk for those impacted by family violence and hold perpetrators to account. We also coordinate access to services that support vulnerable children and families. We are working across government and with our partners in the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors to transform services and introduce new practices to make it easier for people to get the help, protection, and support they need. By leading collaboration and engagement for Victoria’s family violence response we will make sure victim survivors remain at the heart of these changes, and that services are safe, accessible and culturally appropriate. At Family Safety Victoria, everything we do begins with a deep understanding of people’s lived experiences and the specialist expertise of the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, LGBTI and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. If you want a career within a department striving to make Victoria the best place to be and helping shape communities we all want to be part of, then we encourage you to apply. If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicant, or if you have a disability, and require advice and support with the recruitment process, contact our Diversity Unit on DiversityInclusion@dhhs.vic.gov.au
Job Details
Careers Logo
Department: Family Safety Victoria
Work Type: Ongoing - full time
Job Function: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
Classification: VPSG6
Work Location: Melbourne - CBD
Reference: VG/DFFH/FSV/539458A
Closing Date: 17-Aug-2021
Salary Range: $124,033 - $165,983
Job Duration: N/A
Attachments: 2021-08-02 539458 VPS6 PD Principal Project Officer.docx (Word, 213KB)


Contact: Sharon Paton, Director
9595 2861 or 0429 217 124

Position Details

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Principal Project Officer will work as part of a collaborative leadership team to support the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum and the implementation of its strategic priorities. The Forum is the key governance structure that brings together Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services and Government to create a future where Aboriginal people live free from family violence.

The role will lead projects and areas of reform in consultation with the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum to progress the vision and strategic priorities of Dhelk Dja: Safe Our Way – Strong Culture, Strong Peoples, Strong Families, the new Aboriginal 10 Year Family Violence Agreement, its Action Plans and Royal Commission into Family Violence Recommendations.

In partnership with Dhelk Dja governance structures and key branches in Family Safety Victoria, the role will lead work to design and implement family violence services to better meet the needs of Aboriginal children, young people and families. This includes the implementation of Aboriginal Holistic Healing funding, new funding to strengthen Aboriginal frontline services and Aboriginal Access Points, which will work alongside The Orange Door network to improve choice, safety and service access for Aboriginal people experiencing family violence.

The Principal Project Officer will build strong relationships across Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services, Family Safety Victoria, Department of Health and Human Services and other government departments/agencies to support outcomes in line with Dhelk Dja. The Principal Project Officer will also provide management and leadership support for 1 – 2 staff, and work as part of a collaborative Aboriginal Strategy Unit leadership group.

Are you:

  • Able to build productive relationships with Aboriginal communities, services and government to achieve collective outcomes?
  • Able to plan and deliver work within a complex policy, service and stakeholder environment?
  • An excellent writer and communicator with outstanding problem solving skills?

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.  

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.

From here...

Email a friendEmail A Friend Print this jobPrint Job Ad Go back to job resultsBack to Search Results