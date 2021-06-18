POSITION SUMMARY:

The Senior Project Officer position is available to lead critical work within the Aboriginal Strategy Unit in the Policy and Design Branch at Family Safety Victoria.

The position will work as part of a collaborative Aboriginal Strategy Unit to support the Dhelk Dja Partnership Forum deliver on its strategic vision, priorities and actions. The Forum is the key governance structure that brings together Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services and Government to create a future where Aboriginal people live free from family violence.

The position will build strong relationships across Aboriginal communities, Aboriginal services, Family Safety Victoria, Department of Health and Human Services and other government departments/agencies to support outcomes in line with Dhelk Dja: Safe Our Way – Strong Culture, Strong Peoples, Strong Families, the new Aboriginal 10 Year Family Violence Agreement.

The position will provide high quality project, program, policy, governance, reporting and stakeholder support to design and deliver actions and monitor progress against the Dhelk Dja Agreement, its Action Plans and Royal Commission into Family Violence Recommendations.

Family Safety Victoria is the first government agency dedicated to ending family violence. It will deliver key initiatives to help protect, support and identify risk for those impacted by family violence and hold perpetrators to account. We also coordinate access to services that support vulnerable children and families.

We are working across government and with our partners in the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors to transform services and introduce new practices to make it easier for people to get the help, protection, and support they need.

By leading collaboration and engagement for Victoria's family violence response we will make sure victim survivors remain at the heart of these changes, and that services are safe, accessible and culturally appropriate.

At Family Safety Victoria, everything we do begins with a deep understanding of people's lived experiences and the specialist expertise of the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors.

All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, LGBTI and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.

If you want a career within a department striving to make Victoria the best place to be and helping shape communities we all want to be part of, then we encourage you to apply.

If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicant, or if you have a disability, and require advice and support with the recruitment process, contact our Diversity Unit on DiversityInclusion@dhhs.vic.gov.au

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

