Strategic Planning and Reporting Officer, The Orange Door

Family Safety Victoria is the first government agency dedicated to ending family violence. It will deliver key initiatives to help protect, support and identify risk for those impacted by family violence and hold perpetrators to account. We also coordinate access to services that support vulnerable children and families. We are working across government and with our partners in the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors to transform services and introduce new practices to make it easier for people to get the help, protection, and support they need. By leading collaboration and engagement for Victoria’s family violence response we will make sure victim survivors remain at the heart of these changes, and that services are safe, accessible and culturally appropriate. At Family Safety Victoria, everything we do begins with a deep understanding of people’s lived experiences and the specialist expertise of the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, LGBTI and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. If you want a career within a department striving to make Victoria the best place to be and helping shape communities we all want to be part of, then we encourage you to apply. If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicant, or if you have a disability, and require advice and support with the recruitment process, contact our Diversity Unit on DiversityInclusion@dhhs.vic.gov.au
The Strategic Planning and Reporting Officer is a position in each Orange Door location (Support and Safety Hub). The position works closely with the Hub Manager and other Hub workers to assist in the safe and effective delivery of services to Victorians seeking support through the Hub. The position has responsibility for performance monitoring, risk management, data analysis and strategic planning. The Strategic Planning and Reporting Officer is integral to the monitoring, evaluation and reporting of service delivery against the organisational goals and commitments of Family Safety Victoria (FSV).

  • An excellent written communicator, with advanced report writing and data analysis skills?
  • Interested in service system reform and sector development?
  • Able to break down complex projects and evaluate and monitor progress in line with strategic goals?

