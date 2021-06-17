Strategic Planning and Reporting Officer, The Orange Door

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Strategic Planning and Reporting Officer is a position in each Orange Door location (Support and Safety Hub). The position works closely with the Hub Manager and other Hub workers to assist in the safe and effective delivery of services to Victorians seeking support through the Hub. The position has responsibility for performance monitoring, risk management, data analysis and strategic planning. The Strategic Planning and Reporting Officer is integral to the monitoring, evaluation and reporting of service delivery against the organisational goals and commitments of Family Safety Victoria (FSV).

Are you

An excellent written communicator, with advanced report writing and data analysis skills?

Interested in service system reform and sector development?

Able to break down complex projects and evaluate and monitor progress in line with strategic goals?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

