Administration Officer - The Orange Door
Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.
We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.
We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Ongoing - full time
|Job Function:
|Community Services
|Classification:
|VPSG2
|Work Location:
|Warrnambool
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/FSV/615891JUN
|Closing Date:
|21-Jun-2022
|Salary Range:
|$55,439 - $71,194
|Job Duration:
|N/A
|Attachments:
|2022-6-6 - 615891 VPS 2, Administration Officer.docx (Word, 385KB)
Job Specification
|PD Preview:
|Preview unavailable for this role
|Contact:
|Karen Anderson
0447 816 807
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY
Are you:
- A team player who shows initiative and a willingness to support team members?
- A person who enjoys a challenge, is flexible and organised?
- Solutions-focused in a service delivery environment?
An exciting opportunity exists for an Administration Officer on an Ongoing basis at The Orange Door.
This position will be located in either Warrnambool or Horsham
The Operations Unit establishes, leads and develops the operations of The Orange Door and the Central Information Point, ensuring a focus on client outcomes, local area context, issues and strengths, continuous improvement in service quality and performance, effective resource management and ensuring that the services are delivering on Victoria's reform agenda for family violence and child and family services. The Branch delivers this through partnership with government, sector and agency partners at a statewide and area level.
The Administration Officer is a position in each Orange Door location (Support and Safety Hub). The position will be involved in the day-to-day administration for the Hubs, as well as providing wide ranging secretariat and support functions. The position has key functions in supporting service access and the Hub workforce, as well as providing a point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of community service organisations, government, private and public sectors.
As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:
- Advanced computer skills
- Service excellence
- Communication
- Planning and Organisation
- Teamwork
For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.
MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY
The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed.
The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.
Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
