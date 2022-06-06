Administration Officer - The Orange Door

POSITION SUMMARY





Are you:





A team player who shows initiative and a willingness to support team members?

A person who enjoys a challenge, is flexible and organised?

Solutions-focused in a service delivery environment?



An exciting opportunity exists for an Administration Officer on an Ongoing basis at The Orange Door.

This position will be located in either Warrnambool or Horsham

The Operations Unit establishes, leads and develops the operations of The Orange Door and the Central Information Point, ensuring a focus on client outcomes, local area context, issues and strengths, continuous improvement in service quality and performance, effective resource management and ensuring that the services are delivering on Victoria's reform agenda for family violence and child and family services. The Branch delivers this through partnership with government, sector and agency partners at a statewide and area level.

The Administration Officer is a position in each Orange Door location (Support and Safety Hub). The position will be involved in the day-to-day administration for the Hubs, as well as providing wide ranging secretariat and support functions. The position has key functions in supporting service access and the Hub workforce, as well as providing a point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of community service organisations, government, private and public sectors.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Advanced computer skills Service excellence Communication Planning and Organisation Teamwork

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY



The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed.

The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.