Senior Policy Advisor, Aboriginal Housing
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Ongoing - full time
|Job Function:
|Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
|Classification:
|VPSG5
|Work Location:
|Melbourne - CBD
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/HOU/578531
|Closing Date:
|01-Jul-2021
|Salary Range:
|$101,120 - $122,348
|Job Duration:
|N/A
|Attachments:
|2021-06-17 578531 VPS5 Senior Policy Advisor.docx (Word, 945KB)
|Contact:
|Ward Garwood, Manager
9456 3125
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY:
This is a challenging and rewarding opportunity to inform the development of long-term strategic reform, investment and growth of social housing in Victoria. This position will provide a high performing individual with the opportunity to apply their skills and knowledge to formulating policies and practical responses to complex, system-wide issues in the social and affordable housing system. You will be part of a small, dynamic fast-paced team which develops, evaluates and implements policies and key programs at a strategic level and liaises closely with those working at an operational level. You will have demonstrable experience in being a critical and analytical thinker; being proactive and organised; and having excellent stakeholder management, communication and project management skills
Are you:
- Committed to improving the lives of Aboriginal Victorians and have a demonstrated history of delivering successful outcomes for Aboriginal communities.
- Someone who can use conceptual and analytical skills to develop practical solutions to complex problems?
- Someone who can provide clear and succinct advice that supports decision-making?
- Able to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment?
- A team player who can work collaboratively with colleagues and diverse stakeholders?
Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.
Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>
Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.