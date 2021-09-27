Manager, Partnerships and Governance

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

Job Details

Department: Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
Work Type: Ongoing - full time
Job Function: Other
Classification: VPSG6
Work Location: Melbourne - CBD
Reference: VG/DFFH/HV/581765
Closing Date: 11-Oct-2021
Salary Range: $125,893 - $168,473
Job Duration: N/A
Attachments: 2021-09-27 581765 Homes Victoria Position Description_VPS6 Manager Partnerships and Governance.docx (Word, 945KB)


Contact: Matthew Duggan
0400 657 655

Position Details

POSITION SUMMARY:

This exciting and rewarding opportunity is for an experienced Senior Manager who will lead a small dynamic team within the broader environment of Homes Victoria. This position will report to the Director, Aboriginal Housing, and will be responsible for leading a wide range of Aboriginal housing initiatives and activities  within Homes Victoria.

The Manager, Partnerships and Governance is a key role within the Aboriginal Housing team and will be committed to improving housing outcomes for Aboriginal communities. Key functionalities of the role include leading a variety of projects and initiatives across Homes Victoria, that will require building strong partnerships across a wide range of stakeholders in partnership with the Aboriginal community, these include, but are not limited to:

  • Victoria's Building Works stimulus package
  • Drive key initiatives and priorities identified within Mana-na worn-tyeen maar-takoort: Every Aboriginal Person has a Home, The Victorian Aboriginal Housing and Homelessness Framework.
  • Lead a number of Aboriginal housing projects and initiatives
  • Lead cross government partnerships stewardship and relations

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.  

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.

