Manager, Partnerships and Governance
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Ongoing - full time
|Job Function:
|Other
|Classification:
|VPSG6
|Work Location:
|Melbourne - CBD
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/HV/581765
|Closing Date:
|11-Oct-2021
|Salary Range:
|$125,893 - $168,473
|Job Duration:
|N/A
|Attachments:
|2021-09-27 581765 Homes Victoria Position Description_VPS6 Manager Partnerships and Governance.docx (Word, 945KB)
|PD Preview:
|Preview unavailable for this role
|Contact:
|Matthew Duggan
0400 657 655
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY:
This exciting and rewarding opportunity is for an experienced Senior Manager who will lead a small dynamic team within the broader environment of Homes Victoria. This position will report to the Director, Aboriginal Housing, and will be responsible for leading a wide range of Aboriginal housing initiatives and activities within Homes Victoria.
The Manager, Partnerships and Governance is a key role within the Aboriginal Housing team and will be committed to improving housing outcomes for Aboriginal communities. Key functionalities of the role include leading a variety of projects and initiatives across Homes Victoria, that will require building strong partnerships across a wide range of stakeholders in partnership with the Aboriginal community, these include, but are not limited to:
- Victoria's Building Works stimulus package
- Drive key initiatives and priorities identified within Mana-na worn-tyeen maar-takoort: Every Aboriginal Person has a Home, The Victorian Aboriginal Housing and Homelessness Framework.
- Lead a number of Aboriginal housing projects and initiatives
- Lead cross government partnerships stewardship and relations
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.
Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>
Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.