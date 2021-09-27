POSITION SUMMARY:

This exciting and rewarding opportunity is for an experienced Senior Manager who will lead a small dynamic team within the broader environment of Homes Victoria. This position will report to the Director, Aboriginal Housing, and will be responsible for leading a wide range of Aboriginal housing initiatives and activities within Homes Victoria.

The Manager, Partnerships and Governance is a key role within the Aboriginal Housing team and will be committed to improving housing outcomes for Aboriginal communities. Key functionalities of the role include leading a variety of projects and initiatives across Homes Victoria, that will require building strong partnerships across a wide range of stakeholders in partnership with the Aboriginal community, these include, but are not limited to:

Victoria's Building Works stimulus package

Drive key initiatives and priorities identified within Mana-na worn-tyeen maar-takoort: Every Aboriginal Person has a Home, The Victorian Aboriginal Housing and Homelessness Framework.

Lead a number of Aboriginal housing projects and initiatives

Lead cross government partnerships stewardship and relations

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.