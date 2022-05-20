POSITION SUMMARY





Are you:





Committed to improving the lives of Aboriginal Victorians and have a demonstrated history of delivering successful outcomes for Aboriginal communities.

A strategic policy and innovative thinker, who engages at the big picture level and has a strong foundation of social, urban, or economic policy skills to formulate and communicate a future vision for social housing reform and affordable housing outcomes.

A strong leader and people manager who can engage a team to deliver high-quality work in a fast-paced and flexible environment and implement strong project management practices to support delivery of policy and legislative reform.



An exciting opportunity exists for a Manager, Partnerships & Governance on an Ongoing basis in the Aboriginal Housing Unit.

The Aboriginal Housing Unit is responsible for leading the development and implementation of housing policy that supports Homes Victoria's approach to improving the lives of Aboriginal Victorians, through the lens of Aboriginal Self-determination. The Aboriginal Housing Unit is also responsible for building strategic relationships with Aboriginal communities, community housing and homelessness sectors, that play an important role to improve housing outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.

This exciting and rewarding opportunity is for an experienced senior manager who will lead a small dynamic team within the broader environment of Homes Victoria. This position will report to the Director, Aboriginal Housing, and will be responsible for leading a wide range of Aboriginal housing initiatives and activities within Homes Victoria.

The Manager, Partnerships and Governance is a key role within the Aboriginal Housing Unit and will be committed to improving housing outcomes for Aboriginal communities. Key functionalities of the role include leading a variety of projects and initiatives across Homes Victoria, that will require building strong partnerships across a wide range of stakeholders in partnership with the Aboriginal community.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Leadership Conceptual and analytical ability People management Written communication Ability to contribute to the full life cycle of projects



Mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

Demonstrated knowledge of Aboriginal culture and society and understanding of historical and contemporary issues relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.

Demonstrated experience of Aboriginal policy design and delivery that has resulted in positive outcomes for Aboriginal communities.

This is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, classified under 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.



For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY



The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed.

The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination policy.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and cover letter outlining their suitability to the position in line with the Key Selection Criteria (max 2 pages)

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to JSE) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process. c

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.






