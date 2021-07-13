Senior Project Officer: Aboriginal Housing
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Fixed term - full time
|Job Function:
|Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
|Classification:
|VPSG5
|Work Location:
|Melbourne - CBD
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/HV/625386
|Closing Date:
|27-Jul-2021
|Salary Range:
|$101,120 - $122,348
|Job Duration:
|30 June 2022
|Attachments:
|2021-07-13 625386 Homes Victoria PD VPS5 Senior Project Officer.docx (Word, 947KB)
|PD Preview:
|Contact:
|Bradleigh James
P: (03) 9595 1016 or M: 0437 679 638
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY:
This is a challenging and rewarding opportunity to inform the development of long-term strategic reform, investment and growth of social housing in Victoria. This position will provide a high performing individual with the opportunity to apply their skills and knowledge to formulating policies and practical responses to complex, system-wide issues in the social and affordable housing system. You will be part of a small, dynamic fast-paced team which develops, evaluates and implements policies and key programs at a strategic level and liaises closely with those working at an operational level. You will have demonstrable experience of being a critical and analytical thinker; being proactive and organised; and having excellent stakeholder management, communication and project management skills.
Are you:
- Committed to improving the lives of Aboriginal Victorians and have a demonstrated history of delivering successful outcomes for Aboriginal communities.
- Someone who can use conceptual and analytical skills to develop practical solutions to complex problems?
- Someone who can provide clear and succinct advice that supports decision-making?
- Able to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment?
- A team player who can work collaboratively with colleagues and diverse stakeholders?
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.
Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>
Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.