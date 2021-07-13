Senior Project Officer: Aboriginal Housing

POSITION SUMMARY:

This is a challenging and rewarding opportunity to inform the development of long-term strategic reform, investment and growth of social housing in Victoria. This position will provide a high performing individual with the opportunity to apply their skills and knowledge to formulating policies and practical responses to complex, system-wide issues in the social and affordable housing system. You will be part of a small, dynamic fast-paced team which develops, evaluates and implements policies and key programs at a strategic level and liaises closely with those working at an operational level. You will have demonstrable experience of being a critical and analytical thinker; being proactive and organised; and having excellent stakeholder management, communication and project management skills.

Are you:

Committed to improving the lives of Aboriginal Victorians and have a demonstrated history of delivering successful outcomes for Aboriginal communities.

Someone who can use conceptual and analytical skills to develop practical solutions to complex problems?

Someone who can provide clear and succinct advice that supports decision-making?

Able to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment?

A team player who can work collaboratively with colleagues and diverse stakeholders?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.