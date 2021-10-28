Aboriginal Graduate Program - Aboriginal Housing - Homes Victoria

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) empowers communities to build a fairer and safer Victoria.





Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.





We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.





We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY

Are you interested in a diverse career?

Do you want to be involved in shaping government programs and help to deliver better outcomes for the community?

Are you a final year undergraduate or post graduate university student studying:

- Social and youth work, health, psychology, community services and related disciplines

- Public policy, arts or indigenous studies

- Business, economics, accounting, communications or law

To qualify for the Aboriginal Graduate Program you must:

Identify as an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander.

Have completed or be in your final year of your undergraduate degree or postgraduate degree.

Be prepared to undertake a National Police History Check.

Not have received a voluntary package from the Victorian Public Service in the last three years.

We want to hear from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander graduates who want to help shape the future of Victoria's public sector.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria





This is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, classified under 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.