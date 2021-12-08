CYF5.2 - Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Advisor - Inner Eastern Melbourne - Box Hill

POSITION SUMMARY





Are you:

Passionate about making a difference for local Aboriginal people and to achieve better outcomes for Aboriginal children in out of home care?

Able to work with and build relationships with a variety of people to develop local solutions to local issues?

Confident in your ability to manage competing government priorities and community expectations?





An exciting opportunity exists for a Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Advisor on a Fixed term Basis until 30/6/2023 basis in Inner Eastern Melbourne - Box Hill.





The Aboriginal Cultural Awareness Advisor provides advice to and builds awareness of Child Protection practitioners working with Aboriginal children and engages with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations and community services organisations to improve outcomes through progression of self-determination reforms for Aboriginal children, families, and communities. While the role does not develop cultural plans, it provides important cultural expertise and guidance which supports child protection practitioners with the cultural planning process, and cultural plan compliance.

This crucial role enables Aboriginal children to remain connected to community, build resilience and support them remaining with family. The role will also focus on area improvement and implementation processes, aligning outcomes to relevant divisional policies and processes.

As our ideal candidate, you will be required to demonstrate:

Demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal communities and services. Can work confidently with Aboriginal children and families by demonstrating knowledge and understanding of the issues, Aboriginal culture, legislative, policy and practice requirements relating to Aboriginal children, families, and communities.

Works effectively with Child Protection, Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations and community service organisations to drive awareness; achieve quality outcomes in cultural planning to enable children to remain connected to culture and community; progress reform initiatives by monitoring and implementing continuous quality improvement. Identifies, manages risk and mitigates risks.

Understands Child Protection policy and practice to provide informed advice; including the legislative and statutory framework, Child Youth and Families Act 2005, s176.

Communicates confidently conveying ideas and information in a clear and interesting way. Understands and meets the needs of target audiences (delivers the right information to the right people). Welcomes constructive feedback while seeing things from other's points of view and confirms understanding.

Writes professionally and convincingly - prepares briefs, letters, emails and reports using clear, concise and grammatically correct language. Edits written communications to ensure they contain the information necessary to achieve their purpose and meet audience needs. Ensures appropriate style and formats are used.

Qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A tertiary qualification in a relevant community or social services area is not essential but would be highly regarded.

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria and qualification requirements for the role please refer to the Position Description attached.

MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY



The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

HOW TO APPLY:

This is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, classified under 'special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Please note, for this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.